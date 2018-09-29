J.R. Smith Says He’ll Be Fined By The NBA For His Supreme Tattoo If He Doesn’t Cover It Up

#Nike #NBA
09.29.18 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

J.R. Smith may be in trouble with the NBA not for the words he said, but the word he put on his body. Smith got a tattoo of the fashion company Supreme’s logo during the offseason, and as the 2018-19 season approaches it seems like the NBA isn’t a fan of that bit of corporate synergy.

Smith showed off his tattoo in August, which is a solid black version of the Supreme logo running down the back of his right calf.

View this post on Instagram

#Work #SupremeTeam

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

But on Saturday, Smith said in another Instagram post that the NBA informed him that he would be fined by the league unless he does not cover up his calf tattoo during the game.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#NBA
TAGSJR SMITHNBANIKESupreme

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP