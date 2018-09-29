Getty Image

J.R. Smith may be in trouble with the NBA not for the words he said, but the word he put on his body. Smith got a tattoo of the fashion company Supreme’s logo during the offseason, and as the 2018-19 season approaches it seems like the NBA isn’t a fan of that bit of corporate synergy.

Smith showed off his tattoo in August, which is a solid black version of the Supreme logo running down the back of his right calf.

But on Saturday, Smith said in another Instagram post that the NBA informed him that he would be fined by the league unless he does not cover up his calf tattoo during the game.