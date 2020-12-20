When the NBA announced it was heading to the Disney Bubble this summer, Jrue Holiday saw an opportunity to do some good, and decided along with his wife Lauren to donate his entire remaining salary for the season — which was around $5 million — to various Black-owned businesses, charities, and initiatives to provide assistance during the pandemic.

Months later, the 2020-21 NBA season is getting set to begin and Holiday is now in Milwaukee after being traded to the Bucks by the Pelicans, but his move hasn’t changed his desire to do some good. On Saturday, Holiday announced he and Lauren had once again decided to donate the remainder of his salary he’ll receive this year to the same causes, noting that the pandemic continues to impact these businesses and entities.

It is a pretty tremendous gesture from the Holidays, as Jrue gets set to embark on what the Bucks hope will be a championship journey in his first season in Milwaukee alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. His impact on the court will be what has people talking all season in regards to the Bucks’ chances to come out of the East, but it’s the work he and Lauren are doing and have done off of it that is most important and is what will likely endear him to the Milwaukee community even more than his spectacular abilities as a basketball player.