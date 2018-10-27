Getty Image

The Nets and Pelicans gave us a barnburner on Friday night in New Orleans. Clinging to a 115-114 lead, the Nets were trying to play keep-away from New Orleans with the hopes of avoiding drawing the foul and running out the clock.

But that plan went awry as they got a little too pass happy. Spencer Dinwiddie had the ball out on the perimeter as the defense started to collapse on him, so he gave it up to D’Angelo Russell at the top of the key. Instead of just holding onto it, drawing the foul, and sealing the game at the line, Russell tried to swing it over to Caris LeVert near the hash mark, but fired it out of bounds instead.

With no timeouts remaining, Jrue Holiday took the inbounds pass for the Pelicans, dribbled up the court, and calmly knocked down a pull-up jumper at the free-throw line with two seconds left to win it for New Orleans.