Jrue Holiday On The NBA Draft: “I kind of need a wing to play with”

Although Jrue Holiday didn’t have an amazing rookie year, the 6-4 point guard held his own on a Sixers team that struggled with injuries all season. Now with a No. 2 pick in tomorrow’s NBA Draft and everyone back healthy, Holiday is looking forward to big things in the City of Brotherly Love. We recently caught up with him to talk about UCLA’s woes, the adjustment to Philly from Southern California and the $64,000 question: Who are you taking with the No. 2 pick?

Dime: The $64,000 question. Who are you taking with the No. 2 pick?

Jrue Holiday: I kind of need a wing to play with, so Evan Turner would be nice. At the same time, John Wall is a great player, athletic, real up and down. One of those two.

Dime: What did you take away from your first year in the League?

JH: I think just being more comfortable with the game and my teammates. I know going into the second half of the year that I really grew, cutting down on turnovers and also making more assists.

Dime: How important is it that you guys stay healthy?

JH: It definitely is. We had a lot of injuries, and a lot of bad injuries towards the end of the season which kept Thad [Young] out the game and Elton [Brand] was up and down. Definitely when we get them back we’re going to be ready to go.

Dime: How was the adjustment to Philadelphia from Southern California?

JH: I mean, I had to get used to it. I had to go through the grind through all the snow and the four seasons. But I think I’m getting there.

Dime: Talk about UCLA. What happened?

JH: I couldn’t tell you. They had a down year, but they’ll come back next year pretty strong. They have a couple nice recruits coming in, and they’re going to be more focused. They’re really young and all those sophomores that didn’t play freshman year and going to be ready.

Dime: Where are you hooping this summer?

JH: Sometimes back on campus, and sometimes at this place back in the Valley. All the guys at UCLA, they’re like my brothers, so I’ll train and work out with them too.

