Getty Image

The 2018-19 season did not go according to plan for the New Orleans Pelicans. After a hot start they tumbled out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, had Anthony Davis request a trade, and have since been playing him on a weird minutes restriction while losing games.

New Orleans will likely hit the reset button this summer when they’re expected to finally deal Davis after holding onto him through the deadline. Once they’ve gotten through the next six games, all focus will be on the draft lottery and a potential Davis deal. However, they do have six more games to play and will have to do so without their other star, Jrue Holiday.

The team announced on Tuesday that Holiday had successful surgery to repair the core injury that’s kept him out the last eight games, and will sideline him for six more weeks before he returns to the court.