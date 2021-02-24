While arguments about “snubs” and other subplots are part of the NBA All-Star discussion each year, there are also awesome stories, particularly when it comes to first-time selections. In 2021, one such example is New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, who is enjoying a fantastic season that was rewarded with a bid to the NBA’s marquee mid-season event.

The Knicks were in action shortly after the announcement, hosting the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden, and Randle received a bit of additional recognition in the form of a congratulatory video from his mother.

1st-time #NBAAllStar Julius Randle is congratulated by his mom on the jumbotron at MSG. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qBKLGHYaDb — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2021

This is fantastic, and it seemed as if Randle was quite appreciative, even in the middle of a game. The talented forward is averaging 23.2 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game this season, acting as a primary playmaker for the Knicks and helping to lead New York to improved results. From there, Randle is converting 41 percent from three-point range, a career-best mark, and the Knicks entered the night with a 15-16 record that has the team in the midst of the playoff race in the East.

Big-picture goals are certainly noteworthy but, on this night, Randle can hopefully bask in some of the congratulations that come with what he’s accomplished. None matter more than the support of family, and this was simply a cool moment.