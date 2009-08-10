Just Another Day In Akron: Playing 5-On-5 With LeBron

The next stop on the tour was to Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School to meet with LeBron‘s high school coach Dru Joyce and wear-test the new Nike Air Max LeBron VII. Let’s just say we got hooked up.

When we walked into the locker room, the same place were LeBron and Co. won three state championships, all of our names were listed above our lockers with a SV-SM jersey and shorts hanging above our crisp new pairs of LeBron VIIs. Once we laced up, Coach Dru Joyce came into the locker room to give us a pep talk before we hit the hardwood.

We had to wait a minute once we got out there so LeBron, Little Dru, Romeo Travis and J.J. Hickson (who looked in the best shape of his life) could finish their workout, but once it was our turn it was go time. After 15 minutes of warming up, stretching and layups, we split into six teams and really tested out the new kicks.

Now what I’m about to tell you is 100% true and don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. After losing our first game, and waiting our turn for the next game to end, we hit the court once again – this time taking on The King. LeBron had jumped in to our game and I couldn’t have been more excited. Being a fellow Class of 2003 member, you could say our lives have gone a bit differently.

So sitting out the first two minutes of a four minute game, I knew exactly who I was checking when I came in. I picked up LBJ full court and forced him left. He got by and pushed the ball up the court. I dropped back and could have taken a charge, but decided against it: a) because it would have hurt, and b) if anything happened, I would be the Steve Bartman of basketball.

So LeBron ends up dunking that ball alongside me and I knew I had to come down the floor and make some noise. Dribbling to my right, I pull up off the dribble and drain a three. Not bad, not bad. Had to get on the board. LeBron gets the inbounds pass and takes it down the floor, this time slicing through our double team and throwing down another hammer dunk.

I get the rebound and push it up the floor. This time I decided to drive but LeBron was camping out on the right block, just waiting to block me like he had one of my teammates two minutes earlier. So I take it down the lane and before I commit I dish it to the left for a layup, telling LeBron as I landed that there was no way I was going to let him block my shot. We’re up one.

So last play of the game with the clock winding down, LeBron decides to hold for the last shot. I decide to D him up (to the best I can), and as he elevates for the game-winning jumper, I may have pulled a Jordan and tapped him on the elbow. Whether or not the foul would have been called in a real game, LBJ did miss the jumper. Nonetheless, the crowd at SV-SM loved every second of it.