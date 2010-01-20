Just Do It: Sneakerheads For Haiti

When you have a platform, it’s always better to do something positive rather than doing nothing at all. With that in mind, my friend Matt Halfhill from NiceKicks.com is rallying the troops for a great cause, and I thought I’d spread the word. Matt got in touch with Soles4Souls to put together something where sneakerheads across the U.S. could help out in Haiti. Providing shoes to the people of Haiti is just one thing that you can do to make a huge impact. Below are three easy ways to help.
1. Text “SHOES” to 20222 to donate $5 to Soles4Souls.
2. Send any new or gently worn shoes to:
Sneakerheads for Haiti
Soles4Souls, Inc.
315 Airport Road
Roanoke, AL 36274
3. Tell all your friends, family, coworkers, classmates about this effort.
The Dime office will be sending out a package this week, so if you have some kicks lying around, I hope you do the same.
i bin wondering about this, do they sell the kicks or send them off???
cos… while all help is good… if you can get $30 for a pair of shoes that you can donate to unicef so people can get medical supplies or food or clean water, isn’t that more helpful than making sure they all got decent kicks on their homeless feet.
just a thought.. how bout some ebay charity auctions Dime, u must have some cool shit that people will pay big money for?
Great one Aron I am going to recommend this to the student council at my school and I am most def. texting.
Good looking out with this one!
I have like 4 pairs of kicks that are worn (probably more than gently) but certainly don’t have any holes or tears that would make them useless. Are these too old?
I got some Steve and Barry Starbury’s to trade in…