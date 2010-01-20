Just Do It: Sneakerheads For Haiti

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.19.10 9 years ago 4 Comments

When you have a platform, it’s always better to do something positive rather than doing nothing at all. With that in mind, my friend Matt Halfhill from NiceKicks.com is rallying the troops for a great cause, and I thought I’d spread the word. Matt got in touch with Soles4Souls to put together something where sneakerheads across the U.S. could help out in Haiti. Providing shoes to the people of Haiti is just one thing that you can do to make a huge impact. Below are three easy ways to help.

1. Text “SHOES” to 20222 to donate $5 to Soles4Souls.

2. Send any new or gently worn shoes to:

Sneakerheads for Haiti
Soles4Souls, Inc.
315 Airport Road
Roanoke, AL 36274

3. Tell all your friends, family, coworkers, classmates about this effort.

The Dime office will be sending out a package this week, so if you have some kicks lying around, I hope you do the same.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSReal StoriesSoles4SoulsStyle - Kicks and Gear

