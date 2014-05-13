Justin Bieber Lustily Booed During The Clippers Game On Sunday

There were a smattering of celebrities at Game 4 between the Clippers and Thunder on Sunday, including Canadian pop star Justin Bieber. While other celebs said hello to the newly inked man-boy, the crowd at Staples Center wasn’t as kind when Bieber’s face popped up on the jumbotron.

Here’s Mark Wahlberg sharing a laugh with the singer:

Biebs has been seen in Floyd Mayweather‘s crew at his last two fights, so the two shook hands at the game.

But when they showed Bieber’s face on the jumbotron, the Staples crowd rained down the boos.

Biebs flashes an awkward peace sign when the camera showed him on the big screen, and the Staples operator quickly found another fan to show before the boos reached a crescendo.

(H/T BroBible)

