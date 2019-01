Getty Image

With the Chicago Bulls in the midst of a bizarre rebuilding season, it makes complete sense that the team’s veterans would be available in trade scenarios. On Thursday evening, one of those veterans was reportedly moved, as word broke that starting swingman Justin Holiday is on his way to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Bulls are trading Justin Holiday to Memphis for draft picks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2019

Reported details on the deal include a package of MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and a pair of second-round picks heading to Chicago as part of the swap.

Memphis is trading Marshon Brooks and Wayne Selden and two second-round picks to Chicago for Justin Holiday, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2019