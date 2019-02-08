Getty Image

After a long and winding road over a decade with the franchise, Marc Gasol is no longer employed by the Memphis Grizzlies. The veteran big man was dealt to the Toronto Raptors in an interesting multi-player transaction on Thursday and, while that wasn’t a surprise given ongoing chatter about Gasol’s future in Memphis, the departure of the former All-Star still feels strange given his impact on the city and the organization.

With that as the backdrop, Justin Timberlake paid tribute to Gasol after the deal, calling him a “great friend” and posting an amusing video of Gasol and Grizzlies guard Mike Conley lending a helping hand in a time of mild crisis.