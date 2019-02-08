Justin Timberlake Paid Tribute To Marc Gasol After His Trade To Toronto

02.08.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After a long and winding road over a decade with the franchise, Marc Gasol is no longer employed by the Memphis Grizzlies. The veteran big man was dealt to the Toronto Raptors in an interesting multi-player transaction on Thursday and, while that wasn’t a surprise given ongoing chatter about Gasol’s future in Memphis, the departure of the former All-Star still feels strange given his impact on the city and the organization.

With that as the backdrop, Justin Timberlake paid tribute to Gasol after the deal, calling him a “great friend” and posting an amusing video of Gasol and Grizzlies guard Mike Conley lending a helping hand in a time of mild crisis.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEMARC GASOLMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 1 hour ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 1 day ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 2 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 3 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP