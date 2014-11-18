Justin Timberlake To Man Calling Him Bandwagon Grizzlies Fan: “I’m An Owner”

11.18.14

River city native and Memphis Grizzlies part-owner Justin Timberlake is psyched about his team’s start to the 2014-2015 season. After the Grit ‘N Grind crew dispatched of the Houston Rockets last night to gain the league’s best record at 10-1, the “Mirrors” singer expressed droll excitement on Twitter. But his followers were immediately dubious, questioning the timing of Timberlake’s Grizzlies fandom. He wasn’t having it, and responded in pretty awesome fashion.

Here’s JT’s tweet following Memphis’ big win:

Pretty harmless. For all the Twitterverse knew, Timberlake could simply have been extolling the virtues of the Grizzlies’ play as opposed to espousing loyalty. That’s pretty much of what our personal Twitter consists, actually.

Ever reactionary, though, users began claiming the The 20/20 Experience crooner was a “bandwagon” fan. He corrected one accuser in succinct and appropriately dismissive fashion:

Nice. But what about the time Timberlake wore a Los Angeles Lakers hat to Staples Center?! The guy just likes Kobe Bryant, obviously:

JT also took this opportunity to praise Michael Jordan, obviously unaware that no real Kobe follower would ever indirectly criticize him in such a manner:

Like a true fan and channeling his inner-Dan Gilbert, Timberlake still wasn’t over it this morning. He retweeted this Grizzlies tweet about an hour ago:

Singer. Dancer. Actor. Owner of professional sports team. Petty fan.

Sounds about right.

