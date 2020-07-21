Getty Image
Justise Winslow Is Out For The Rest Of The Season After Suffering A Hip Injury

The Memphis Grizzlies enter the NBA bubble restart in Orlando looking to hold onto their position as the final team in the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies were among the most pleasant surprises of this NBA season, with Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and the rest of their young core coming together in a way few expected so quickly.

Their biggest midseason addition was Justise Winslow, acquired in the trade of Andre Iguodala after the veteran forward chose not to report to Memphis and wanted a deal to a contender. Winslow, who only appeared in 11 games this season with Miami and none with Memphis due to a lingering back injury, was expected to get his Memphis career underway in the bubble and provide a boost to the Grizzlies backcourt depth.

However, on Monday night, Winslow suffered a hip injury at practice after a fall and will miss the remainder of the season, as the team and Winslow announced on Tuesday afternoon.

It is yet another unfortunate injury setback for a player that has seen far too many of those in his young career. When healthy, he’s shown incredible promise on the court and the hope was in Memphis, with a young core, he could find a role and help bolster their hopes of growing into a contender. That on-court chemistry will have to wait until next year as Winslow’s season is now done, and the Grizzlies may face an interesting decision next summer when they have a $13 million team option on Winslow.

