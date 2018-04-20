Getty Image

Justise Winslow had 19 first-half points for the Miami Heat during Thursday night’s Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. In between making it rain from behind the arc, Winslow nearly broke Joel Embiid‘s goggles.

Embiid took part in his first career playoff game with a new mask/goggles combo that protected his surgically repaired orbital bone. The extra-strong mask and goggles were immediately put to the test, though, as Embiid tinkered with their fit throughout the night.

At one point in the second quarter, a frustrated Embiid tossed his protective gear to the floor, and Winslow managed to find the spectacles with the bottom of his foot.