Jusuf Nurkic Reportedly Didn’t Suffer Any Nerve Or Muscle Damage In His Broken Leg

03.26.19 45 mins ago

Getty Image

Jusuf Nurkic had a career night against the Nets on Monday, only for it to end in traumatic fashion when he suffered a compound fracture in his left leg in double overtime.

It was a gruesome injury, one that was reminiscent of some of the worst we’ve seen on the basketball court in recent years like Gordon Hayward and Paul George. Nurkic received support from around the NBA community, including well wishes from Hayward on the long road back that he knows all too well.

On Tuesday, Nurkic received some positive news from doctors after surgery to repair the compound fractures. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they found no muscle or nerve damage in his leg.

