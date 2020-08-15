Jusuf Nurkic took the floor on Saturday afternoon with a heavy heart. Nurkic had been open about his grandmother’s struggles after contracting COVID-19, and prior to the game, the big man posted a picture on Instagram announcing that she had passed away.

The Portland Trail Blazers ended up winning their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, thanks in large part to Nurkic having his best performance in the bubble. Nurkic was immense, going for 22 points and 21 rebounds while pitching in six assists and giving the Blazer frontcourt some serious punch. As a result, the Blazers don’t need to suit up for a second play-in game against the Grizzlies, and instead get an extra day of rest before their 1-8 series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Still, Nurkic is unable to go home and be with his family right now, and after the game, he discussed the struggle that was playing today. He said that while he wanted to miss Saturday’s game, his grandmother “made me play.”

A grieving Jusuf Nurkic on 22 points & 21 rebounds in Blazers win over Grizzlies after learning of grandmother’s death following covid-19 battle: “I didn’t want to play. She made me play… I’m glad we won and are in the playoffs. That’s what we came for.” pic.twitter.com/6HwYwe9XDq — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 15, 2020

“I don’t have much to say about it,” Nurkic said after the game. “I didn’t want to play, she made me play, I guess. Personally, I thought, ‘I’m not gonna play tonight.’ But just being in the locker room, shooting the ball out there in warm-ups and stuff, I think I already came, did all those decisions to stay here and be with the team, so, might as well. I think she’d want me to play, so I’m glad we won and we’re in the playoffs, what we came for.”

Obviously everyone’s thoughts are with Nurkic and his family as they go through this tragedy, and it’s especially sad that he will not be able to mourn in person with his loved ones. Having said that, it’s nice that he was able to find solace in basketball, and he did one heck of a job playing for her memory against the Grizzlies.