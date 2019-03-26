Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered a significant loss on Monday night when starting center Jusuf Nurkic went down in double overtime against the Nets with a terrible looking leg injury.

The big man was stretchered off the court as players and coaches tried to lend their support to him on the floor and fans chanted his name. It was a brutal scene in Portland and a major loss for the Blazers as they get ready for a playoff run once again in the Western Conference. The Blazers managed to finish with a win, but all thoughts after the game were about Nurkic and his health as he suffered as gruesome a leg injury as some of the worst in recent memory.

Given that it was the only game playing at the time, the entire NBA world was watching when Nurkic went down and players immediately offered their thoughts and prayers to him on Twitter, including a pair of players that have suffered season-ending injuries in recent years in DeMarcus Cousins and Zach LaVine.