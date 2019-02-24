Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers took the floor on Saturday afternoon without star big man Joel Embiid, but despite this, one of Philly’s other stars participated in some Embiid-esque trash talk of an opposing team’s center. Unfortunately for the Sixers, they got run off the floor, which led to that aforementioned opposing team’s center clapping back.

Philadelphia hosted the Portland Trail Blazers and got ran off the floor, falling 130-115 to their Western Conference foes. At one point, Ben Simmons missed a free throw, which led to Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic remarking “hell no.” This didn’t sit particularly well with Simmons, who responded with a little bit of NSFW trash talk.