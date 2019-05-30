An Emotional Juwan Howard Was Officially Introduced As Michigan’s Head Coach

05.30.19 2 hours ago

BTN

Juwan Howard made an emotional return to his alma mater as he was formally introduced as the next head coach of Michigan basketball on Thursday.

Howard, who was hired to replace John Beilein after Beilein left to become the next coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was overcome with emotion as he stepped to the podium after being introduced by director of athletics Warde Manuel. Before he even began to speak, he turned around, his back to the podium, to gather himself as tears streamed down his face.

