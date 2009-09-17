Juwan Howard Signs With The Blazers

#Portland Trail Blazers
09.17.09 9 years ago 20 Comments

Today, Juwan Howard signed a one-year contact with the Portland Trail Blazers according to GM Kevin Pritchard. This will be the 15-year NBA vet’s eighth team. Last year, he split time between Denver and Charlotte where he averaged 4.1 points and 1.8 rebounds. Howard is also the last member of the Fab Five still standing in the NBA. What does he bring to the Blazers this year?

