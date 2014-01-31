JV: A Year In College Basketball’s Wilderness, The Finale

Bryan College

*** *** ***

The loose ball bounced toward the bleachers and I dove headfirst after it. A loose ball is a loose ball, regardless of what level you’re at. Alas, I was too late to save it, and the basketball landed out of bounds directly in front of the raucous home crowd. I wiped out on the hardwood and laid there as the student body rained jeers down on me. The school mascotâ€”a student dressed like Mosesâ€”stood a few feet away, his wooden staff raised triumphantly over his head.

It was late in the second half and we were going down in flames again. Our team was completely overwhelmed. My six points had not helped much. Bryan College had given me a scholarship and all I could give them back was six points.

For a moment I lay there on the floor, completely exhausted and broken by the game of basketball. I could sense Aaron behind me, pacing around the three-point line and cursing under his breath. From our bench, the fat man who was pretending to be our coach was stomping his foot, pointing and screaming at me to get up, to get up or else…or else something. I couldn’t hear him over the student section.

Our winless JV team was down to seven players. On top of that, we had been abandoned by our entire coaching staff. Later that day Steve would nearly kill several people at the waterfall.

It was the winter of 1999. We were at a tournament in Toccoa Falls, Georgia, and we had found the bottom of college basketball.

***

“WE ARE GETTING THE F— OUT OF TOCCOA FALLS!”

Several of my teammates were running toward me. Steve was dirty, like he had just rolled around in the mud. Aaron was holding his plaque in his hand. Behind them was the waterfall, the crown jewel of the Toccoa campus. I didn’t have all the pieces, but it was clear that something had gone wrong.

“MOVE IT STRETCH, WE ARE LEA-VING!”

***

Wait, back up.

I didn’t explain why we didn’t have any coaches for the last day of the tournament.

The Bryan College athletics department had accidentally double booked the basketball teams to play on the same day. That meant the assistant coaches who coached JV had to leave us and drive to the varsity game. In their place, the team chaplain had been left behind to serve as our coach. The chaplain was a super likeable dude, so we were excited to play for him. Of course, there was the small fact that he knew almost nothing about the game of basketball, but whatever. Minor detail.

***

Hold up, though. I didn’t explain what was wrong with Aaron, or where he got that plaque.

***

Maybe I’d better start over, from the beginning.

As the JV season drew to a merciful close, Bryan College sent us on one last trip: we were to travel to North Georgia and ascend into the Blue Ridge Mountains. Once there, we would represent the college in a tournament at Toccoa Falls College.

By this time I was fairly certain that the coaching staff was going to pull my scholarship after the season. I could not even win a starting job on JV, much less step up and contribute anything to the varsity team. As the tuition at Bryan was expensive, this probably meant that I would wash out and have to return home to my parents. I wasn’t looking forward to that scenario.

***

In the first game of the tournament we were summarily swept off the court by our opponents. This set up a meeting with Toccoa, the host school, on the second day.

In the time between, there was nowhere to go, so we hung out on the Toccoa Falls campus. To save money we ate in their school cafeteria. We walked to Toccoa Falls, a 200-foot waterfall that sits on the school grounds. Late that night, the JV coaches drove off and left us with the chaplain.

The chaplain was a man of considerable girth who was extremely well-liked by everyone. He was jolly, talkative, and quick with a funny anecdote. He loved to tell stories and eat barbecue. Or tell stories about barbecue. Even better.

As the game against Toccoa approached, the chaplain brought us together and patted each of us on the back. His aw-shucks charm was infective. Just go out there and relax, he assured us. Have fun. Have fun and we might just win the danged thing.

Meanwhile, the entire campus of Toccoa Falls had mobilized into the gymnasium. There were only bleachers on one side of the building, and they were full of yellow-clad students and random people from the hills who had wandered in to see the spectacle. The Toccoa fans were ramped up as if the game were the deciding game of the NBA Finals. Accordingly, the school mascot was ready: One of the Toccoa students was dressed in a robe and sandals, with a fake beard glued to his face. He carried a walking staff, which he would hold above his head for the entire game, just like Moses did in Exodus 17 for the Israelites.

The game tipped off.

About five seconds later, I realized that we were going to lose.

