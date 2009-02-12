K-Mart: Beating Orlando Was Personal

Even though he isn’t the biggest dude around, I think that Kenyon Martin is one of the last people in the League who I’d want to get mad.

Before the Nuggets/Magic game last night, K-Mart was mad about the last time they played Orlando, when the Magic were still hoisting three’s to extend the final margin to 106-88.

“Guys remembered it,” Martin said. “And me and Chauncey reminded guys before the game that that’s what it was. It was personal tonight. Guys put that in the back of their mind, and we knew what we had to come out and do.”



If I’m in the locker room and K-Mart tells me that winning the upcoming game is personal, I’m sure as shit giving it absolutely everything I have for fear of K-Mart.

Truth is, Carmelo Anthony wasn’t much different last night than he’s been over the past couple of weeks. ‘Melo continued to go at the opponent’s jugular. Last night he put up 29, and he put in work from the stripe (15-18 FT).

