K-Mart: Beating Orlando Was Personal

Even though he isn’t the biggest dude around, I think that Kenyon Martin is one of the last people in the League who I’d want to get mad.
Before the Nuggets/Magic game last night, K-Mart was mad about the last time they played Orlando, when the Magic were still hoisting three’s to extend the final margin to 106-88.
“Guys remembered it,” Martin said. “And me and Chauncey reminded guys before the game that that’s what it was. It was personal tonight. Guys put that in the back of their mind, and we knew what we had to come out and do.”
If I’m in the locker room and K-Mart tells me that winning the upcoming game is personal, I’m sure as shit giving it absolutely everything I have for fear of K-Mart.
Truth is, Carmelo Anthony wasn’t much different last night than he’s been over the past couple of weeks. ‘Melo continued to go at the opponent’s jugular. Last night he put up 29, and he put in work from the stripe (15-18 FT).
ooh I bet he wrote in in his diary too.the official NBA Spaulding joint with the hello Titty stickers.
k-mart is a wanna be bad-ass. play a whole season, if you want to show that you’re tough. barkley was scared of charles shackleford — dude was nuts. barkley would just laugh at k-mart.
I thought it was because his wifey Trina was courtside
Kmary is fugazee tough. I remeber a story about Kmart making a Joke about Alonzo’s kidney and Kmart just rolled over when Alonzo came after him. Kurt Thomas called him out once too.
AAHHHHHH….so many good things here. Where to begin?
Dime, I love every post you write on the nuggies, even the negative ones. The only bad press is no press.
Nuggets won in Orlando last night for the first time in 15 years. Nugs are 4-1 on their current road trip, which is unheard of in past seasons. (I’m begging everyone to not bring up the New Jersey massacure. )
Nuggies have the best record they have had at the All Star break EVER. I’m living through the best regular season they’ve ever had, in the history of the team, and it’s SO. FUCKING. SWEET.
That KMart photo is the best photo you have of any baller on this sight. You guys must like KMart, cuz I’ve seen you do some other players real dirty with those pics (Eddy Curry anyone?).
And finally, Good Morning Amar.
I’m down at that picture of K-Mart, LMAO
I dont mind KMart. Actually I like KMart but i’d have to say he would be probably be top-5 in the fakest badass in the league. or even the softest badass category. I like his play but his persona doesnt add up.
Yeah Dime can pull that KMart picture out anytime they want. That faux Fergie chick still looks damn good each time.
The Nuggets are a for real team. The more time that goes on, they really made the right move in the Iverson trade. Big Shot Billups is going to lead that team and they will make noise throughout the rest of the season into the playoffs. Say what you want about Melo, but he is going to get his night in and night out. The guy is a machine, if his head is in the right place he’s a top 5 player in this league.
GP and CWebb can kid all they want, which I love haha, but Nene has stepped up as well. This is a very good Denver team and I would expect them to be there at the end. San Antonio is not safe at that #2 spot.
I agree with the article, what do you think
I wonder how long it took them to convince KMart to do the photo shoot with ol girls tittys pressed up against his chest
i dunno about some of yall post. i think kenyon is straight up badass.
remember when he came into the league with jersey, homey cleared space with elbows…all the time! had nuff scuffles and fights.
he still gotta play 75 games before we take him seriously again. granted….i’ll give yall that.
but i dont think kmart is no punk puss.
didn’t he smack up corey maggette before? someone get that clip….
@ Jules
That girl is not old…
lifep bitchinglol.The worst pic is the one where Ray-Ray look like a homo.Melo is the truth.
K-Mart isn’t hard at all. He’s just one of those guys who knows how to pick and choose who & when to intimidate.
KMart ain’t no punk. Ask Corey Maggette.
orlando been pullin that shit tho…when they played my kings and lit em up from the 3, they still kept jackin w/ under 3 minutes left in the fourth. after they already got the record. w/ their bench. it was cold. so i can see how k mart wanted to get them back.