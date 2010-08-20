K-Mart isn’t buying Denver as an NBA championship contender

A lot of talk around the Dime office yesterday focused on 2011 NBA championship contenders. Are the Nuggets in the mix? One of our guys thinks so, which is why he says Denver shouldn’t trade Carmelo Anthony. But then again, Kenyon Martin doesn’t even sound like he thinks Denver can go all the way. “Al (Harrington) is cool,” K-Mart told the Denver Post about the team’s big offseason pickup. “Al’s my man, but I can’t see how we got better. You know, I’m going to be out and (Birdman) is going to be out (to start the season), so did we get better? I can’t say that we did.” K-Mart also said he completely understands where ‘Melo is coming from and doesn’t get why people are giving him grief for not signing an extension … Of course the Lakers are part of the championship argument. If Kobe cops his sixth ring next year, completing his second three-peat and taking down a super-talented squad like Boston or Miami, does he pull even with Michael Jordan in the all-time ranking? Some say Kobe would move ahead of Mike … How crazy is this? Serbia and Greece got into a bench-clearing brawl during their “friendly” exhibition yesterday, and Nenad Krstic had his goon face on. Nenad was clubbing people with his fists and throwing chairs, while Baby Shaq was charging after Serbs like he was trying to make it across the White Castle parking lot before they close the doors … Good news and bad news for the Bucks. The bad news is that Andrew Bogut‘s elbow injury could sideline him for the first month of the regular season. The good news is that Milwaukee is close to signing Earl Boykins to a one-year deal. Has any team gone from almost invisible to being so fan-friendly in such a short time? Between Brandon Jennings, “Fear the Deer,” the always-ReTweetable Bogut, Bango, Buckets Salmons, Ii>The Expendables reject Ersan Ilyasova and now Boykins, the Bucks are a team to watch … The Houston Chronicle had a good story about Courtney Lee, which had a part about why he’s always worn No. 11 until now. (Lee is switching to No. 5, since Yao Ming wears No. 11.) Lee will still write “11” on his sneakers and has it tattooed on his arm as a tribute to Danny Rumph, his college teammate who wore #11 and died of a heart condition at 21 years old … Stephen Curry picked the worst time to get hurt, spraining his ankle as Team USA goes into the home stretch of exhibitions before making that last cut for the World Championship. (Is it too late to add David West to the roster?) We know we’ve been all over Team USA (for obvious reasons), but check DimeMag.com soon for our full blowout FIBA World Championship preview. Who are your picks to land on the medal stand? … We’re out like effing with Krstic …