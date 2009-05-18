K-Mart on Cuban: “He’s a Coward”

Usually when one party in a dispute apologizes in a really public forum, everything dies down. But Kenyon Martin isn’t about to let Mark Cuban off the hook. Instead of coming to Martin in person, Cuban posted an apology on his blog. That’s a great way to get the message out to everyone who watches NBA games, but for those who actually play in them, perhaps the face-to-face apology is a better idea.



“He’s a coward,” Martin told HoopsHype.com. “He couldn’t face it… You all read the only apology that he’s made (on his blog)… The world got to see it before the person who it was meant for got to see it. That tells you how that goes. I ain’t never known nobody apology to somebody through other people.”

Cuban barked back to these comments, as he’s always skimming the internet looking for apologies. No need to apologize face to face with Cuban.

“I would also like to know if Kenyon is going to take responsibility for his actions rather than hiding behind ‘no comment,”’ Cuban wrote. “Will he apologize to the wife of our staff member that he called a ‘(expletive) fat pig’ immediately after Game 3? Will he apologize to fans that he threatened to, and I’m paraphrasing here, ‘(expletive) beat the (expletive) down’ during Game 4? “Or to the fans he walked by after Game 4, (Martin) cursed and gave the finger to? Will he take responsibility for what he said and did? Is there some reason he has not?”

For Cuban’s well-being, the banter needs to stop now. He would have been much better off not responding to K-Mart’s last point. No matter how intelligent he thinks he is by coming back with these quick retorts, he’d prove to be smart if he lets Martin have the last word.

Source: Dallas News