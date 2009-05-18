K-Mart on Cuban: “He’s a Coward”

Usually when one party in a dispute apologizes in a really public forum, everything dies down. But Kenyon Martin isn’t about to let Mark Cuban off the hook. Instead of coming to Martin in person, Cuban posted an apology on his blog. That’s a great way to get the message out to everyone who watches NBA games, but for those who actually play in them, perhaps the face-to-face apology is a better idea.
“He’s a coward,” Martin told HoopsHype.com. “He couldn’t face it… You all read the only apology that he’s made (on his blog)… The world got to see it before the person who it was meant for got to see it. That tells you how that goes. I ain’t never known nobody apology to somebody through other people.”
Cuban barked back to these comments, as he’s always skimming the internet looking for apologies. No need to apologize face to face with Cuban.
“I would also like to know if Kenyon is going to take responsibility for his actions rather than hiding behind ‘no comment,”’ Cuban wrote. “Will he apologize to the wife of our staff member that he called a ‘(expletive) fat pig’ immediately after Game 3? Will he apologize to fans that he threatened to, and I’m paraphrasing here, ‘(expletive) beat the (expletive) down’ during Game 4?
“Or to the fans he walked by after Game 4, (Martin) cursed and gave the finger to? Will he take responsibility for what he said and did? Is there some reason he has not?”
For Cuban’s well-being, the banter needs to stop now. He would have been much better off not responding to K-Mart’s last point. No matter how intelligent he thinks he is by coming back with these quick retorts, he’d prove to be smart if he lets Martin have the last word.
Source: Dallas News
1. One for being a coward and talking to one’s family member with disrespect
2. The other for acting like a no home training having idiot
Mark Cuban is pretty on the nose with this one . . you know how JVG talks about fake hustle . . when K-Mart’s all about being a Fake Thug . . put him against Oak, Mason, X-Man and even today’s Perkins and Artest and he’s nothing . . just tatted up to cover up all the teasing he had to endure as a kid!
are you serious about saying cuban needs to stop? like what is martin going to do? kill him? please. this is not the ‘streets’ and you guys making comments like that, it sounds stupid.
what can martin do? NOTHING at all, unless, he wants to go to jail and be out of money and the league.
martin might be a THUG, which he is, but thugs are also cowards. martin will never do anything to hurt his career. even if he has one of his boys do something. it’s obvious people would go after martin. martin is the one that needs to stop.
Mark Cuban still needs to be punished for his actions and also needs to have his ass kicked. The apology was worthless, only a pussy would do that shit, he didnt yell at Ms. Martin after game 7.
There was plenty of time for him to man up, but obviously hes a racist faggot. I guarantee if he could put 13 quality white players out there he would. He as an owner should be forced to act like a
man or some what of a profesional. Almost inciting a riot is a crime and he shld be ass raped accordingly by the league. Obviously him and Stern share the same views, bank accounts and homo tendacies.
this is the dumbest article. really? does Mark Cuban need to stop? Is Martin going to run up on him off some island, or jump him on his private jet? This fake thug bullsh*t is ridiculous.
@dk
What gives you the idea that cuban is a racist that might be one of the stupidest comments i’ve ever read posted on this site.
Both guys are in the wrong and need to jut stop arguing through blogs and websites. Nothing is going to come of this. It’s fake beef.
They are acting like an old married couple.
if i were martin i would shut my mouth to the media and show up to cuban’s office with nuggets security escort and ask him to give a reason why i wouldn’t break his face for not apologizing to my mom. Why this public bs? Fake.
somebody needs to punch Cuban because even tho Martin shouldn’t have got into it with the fans, Cuban is acting THUGGISH in a stupidly way.
why is an NBA owner and one of the richest and savviest businessmen getting into this, it only makes him look worse. had he been smart enough as a person, his apology should’ve been a phone call/voicemail if Martin didn’t want to see him initially.
Yes, they both have reasons to be at fault, but a man of Cuban’s stature should not be acting like he is in high school shouting back remarks at anyone. RICH and SPOILED is what comes to mind right now with Cuban.
Oak, Mase and X are the nastiest dudes ever. Perkins is weak and Artest is cool, but not in the same class as the other 3 you named. This story is lame already. Cuban should’ve apologized in person, but let it go. If KMart just kept quiet after the first round he would look like a better person. Now it’s just childish bickering.
@ Data Mark Cuban probablly didnt even like the ethnic diversity on Star Trek and it may not seem logical now me calling him a racist but one day it will all make sense.
@15 Yeah I agree, let me talk shit to your mother and apologize for it by banging your girl…
dk I in my own way and fashion think Cuban is a racist or racist-ish lol. Totally agree.
Again I don’t know how this dude ain’t been robbed or beat the #### up yet?
Come on, I don’t know how much respect white folks have for their mothers, but Black folks, especially a Black man (I know I will) lives for and will die for his mother. I am telling you, if I were Kenyon Martin, I would have been suspended by the NBA for three years, if Cuban or Maverick fans disrespected my mother. But it is the NBA’s fault; they allowed Mark Cuban to simply do as he pleases with little or no punishment. At lest to show he cared, David Stern should have officially suspended Cuban for a game for simply instigating the abuse. David Stern and the NBA have to place more emphasis on protecting players’ families when in opponent’s gym. If it means implementing harsh rules, where if the fans abuses, verbally or physically, players’ family members, all fans will be banned for a game. If it means playing in an empty gym then so be it. Or their team loses home court advantage. David Stern and the NBA cannot always look at the money aspect of things because he would have had a bigger problem on his hand had it been my mother.
DIME, SERIOUSLY????? Stop wasting everyone’s time with stories about Cuban. He knows nothing about basketball, ruined the Mavs, and now fans of Dime are getting annoyed with you for posting garbage articles that are causing all of us readers to lose brain cells because of this trash. Keep Cuban off this site, leave him for the tabloids, and keep focusing on the real NBA.
Cuban is one step short of Vince McMahon. Dude is a side show and its annoying. He trys to make the Mavs relevant by carrying this garbage on for so long. Martin should sock him square in the face, I doubt youd hear many arguments. Its about the four teams left, not Cubans sad circus act. Kmart should be focused on Pau, Bynum and the Lake Show, Cuban is so not worth the trouble.
At least Kenyon can back his words with actions, he may be a no home training idiot. But his team is in the Western Conference finals. Dallas fans can just watch a real team play in the finals. Dirk is soft, they need to get a player like Martin. Dallas sucks!!!!!
DK, you are an idiot. Flat out. Nothing about this incident should lead you to thinking Cuban is racist. Nothing. He criticizes (and gets fined heafty $$$) white refs constantly. He and Dirk had their public beef a few years back. Its stupid to pull the race card here. Stop with that. Martin is a classless, over-rated punk. Cuban certainly lacked professionalism here, as well. But it had nothing to do with race. Stop trying to take the easy way out.
@ ronald
if you say dirk is soft after what he went through and still played like that…lol
and the mavs need someone like martin? maybe
but you make it sound like him in place of dirk. lmao
@DK
Cuban and Kmart are both idiots. I would have love to see Kmart act all though with guys like Oakley, Mason, Zo, LJ, and other true, tough PF instead of picking fights with Mark Cuban. That being said, anyone would be pissed off if someone talk shit to your mother. Both need to stfu just like Dk.
He should be beat like a racist for talking shit to somebody’s mom the way he did, and hes an owner! wtf! When news breaks hes racist in ten years you heard it here first. Im not pulling a card, Im stating a little known fact. Him and Marge Schott think there shit is funny, shes an alcoholic is why she got caught, when he turns to drinking after holding his cock trying to win a ring from the sidelines, the truth will surface.
[sports.espn.go.com]
Apparently the WWE is booked in the Pepsi Center next Monday, which should be game 4 of the series……Vince is saying that the Nuggets / Pepsi Center dont have much faith in their team.
I say they should wrestle for it
Kmart vs. John Cena
They can have KMart’s mom in his corner and then Mark Cuban can do a run in with a steel chair!
While I have to agree that Cuban needs to stop lowering himself to Martin’s level, I have to say Mark Cuban arguing with K-Mart is like Alan Greenspan arguing with Oscar the Grouch. Why Cuban is wasting his time with this is beyond me, I expect KMart to act like a moron because that’s expected of his thug-ass, but Cuban should be above this. It’s kind of like the really smart kid making fun of you, only he’s the only one that gets what he’s saying and you don’t realize you’re being punked until you borrow your cousin’s dictionary to look all the big words up.
What did K Mart ever do to be known as a bad guy besides the way he play ball to the fans of other teams.Instead of being called thug and punk and all that,he should be recognized as the defensive BEAST hes been.Whenever hes healthy,his teams go far and his tenacity on the court be one of the top factors.I would love him on my team.
