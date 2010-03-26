K-State and Xavier play a classic

When they were filling out their brackets, most people probably couldn’t have named three players from either team, but Xavier and Kansas State just played the best game of the NCAA Tournament.

It was close the entire way, and with six minutes to go in the second half you knew it was just getting real serious when Jordan Crawford hit a three that pulled Xavier within one and Gus Johnson had one of his trademark Gus-gasms (“OH! Ha-haaaaa!”). For all of crunch-time you basically had Xavier guards Crawford and Terrell Holloway trading clutch buckets with K-State’s backcourt of Jacob Pullen and Denis Clemente. Plus some Curtis Kelly (21 pts, 9 rebs) thrown in for the Wildcats and Jason Love (11 pts, 15 rebs) taking care of the board work for the Musketeers.

Pullen (28 pts 6 threes) pulled up and drained a three with 23 seconds left in the second half to break a tie, followed by an Xavier bucket inside. Pullen hit two free throws to make it a three-point game, and then Holloway came down and — taking a page from Chris Paul‘s playbook — threw up a long three as soon as he felt somebody from K-State foul him. So instead of shooting two, he was now shooting three, and with five seconds left he displayed Sam Cassell onions and made them all. Pullen missed a three at the buzzer, and it went to overtime.

With less than a minute to go in OT, Holloway hit a huge three to tie it, but then Pullen found a lane to the basket to put the Wildcats up two. Holloway missed a three on the other end — not one he had to take, but the kid was obviously feeling it — and little-used Chris Merriewether was sent to the line for K-State. He made them both. But then Crawford (32 pts) launched a shot from Dan Majerle range and dropped it, tying it back up. After a Clemente miss, it was double overtime.

With their bigs starting to foul out, it seemed K-State was running out of gas in the second OT — “Who’s in shape?” Gus screamed — but Pullen knocked down a trey with one minute left to give them a one-point lead. Crawford pulled another shot from Thunder Dan’s area code that rattled out, but Love got the rebound and was fouled, splitting the pair. Wildcats ball, tied up, and Pullen hit ANOTHER monster three to cement my man-crush on him, and more importantly, put his team ahead. Holloway (26 pts) and Pullen exchanged free throws to keep the margin at three, and then Xavier’s Dante Jackson got a wide-open look at a triple but came up way short. Clemente (25 pts) added some FT’s to essentially ice it. AMAZING game.

* Crawford needs to go pro. Right now. Just go. Your stock will never be higher.

* Clemente has a little Tony Parker in his game. That move late in the second half where he split a double-team and dropped in a floater (“That’s a BASKETBALL PLAYER right there!” said Len Elmore) was a straight pro move.

* It’s easy to make fun of UConn for letting Curtis Kelly walk away as a transfer, but keep in mind he was getting almost zero playing time behind Jeff Adrien at the four and was understandably lost in the shuffle. It made sense that he’d want to transfer, and not many people saw him being this good.

* Kentucky held onto their lead and ended Cornell’s miracle run. DeMarcus Cousins led the way with 16 points, 7 boards and 4 steals; Eric Bledsoe scored 12 points; John Wall had 8 points, 7 boards and 8 assists; and Patrick Patterson had 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Louis Dale led Cornell with 17 points.