K-Swiss Reissuing Limited Edition Si-18 International OG This Weekend (Pics)

This weekend, on Dec. 6, heritage American K-Swiss will release the Si-18 International OG in limited quantities. It’s the first reissue from the back catalogue of K-Swiss, so come check why it deserves that distinction.

The Si-18 International was first released in 1989 featuring one of the first instances where a sneaker was given true performance attributes to augment its functionality on the court.

The reissued Si-18 International OG was put together with the same circumspect attention, and is sprinkled with those same original technologies, though it’s also usable as a lifestyle sneaker for those people who have tired of wearing another Stan Smith release. If you’re a sneakerhead, it’s an important addition for your collection for the historical aspects and the colors.

A premium white leather upper is accented with red and blue details to maintain the same color profile of the iconic original, while flag emblems at the tongue and heel represent each of the four host countries of the Grand Slam tennis tournaments.

The reissued Si-18 International OG was created under the brand’s new product team, led by Global Vice President of Product, Eric Sarin, and Lead Designer, Jon Tang.

Retailing for $130.00, the Si-18 International OG will be available in limited quantities online at www.kswiss.com and at the following specialty retailers this weekend:

Social Status (Charlotte)

Social Status (Pittsburgh)

Major (Washington D.C.)

A Ma Maniere (Atlanta)

Atmos (Harlem

Ubiq (Philadelphia)

Sneakersnstuff (London)

Sneakersnstuff (Stockholm)

BlackRainbow (Paris)

Limiteditions (Barcelona)

Rezet Sneaker Store (Denmark)

