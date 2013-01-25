K1X Launches The “AntiGravity” Sneaker

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.25.13 6 years ago
After more than three years of research, and testing that went through 30 pro players, K1X is launching their new sneaker today called the “AntiGravity.” The shoe is releasing in six different colorways. It sports a low and wide stance to provide a jumping base while promoting injury prevention.

In addition to the new sneaker, the company announced they have signed New York’s James White. Flight White says, “The AntiGravity is my weapon of choice. That shoe is the best launch-pad I’ve ever seen, haha! Seriously, the AG is an eye-catcher and the ultimate support for my game.”

The “AntiGravity” is available in limited quantities at Snipes in Germany and Austria, online retailer KICKZ.COM, Sneakerhead in Moscow and SlamJapan in Tokio.

Hit page 2 to see more photos of the new sneaker on court…

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSAntiGravityJames WhiteK1X "AntiGravity"Style - Kicks and Gear

