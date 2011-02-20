Kanye West “All Of The Lights” Music Video

Of all the tracks on Kanye West‘s latest album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, “All Of The Lights” is by far my favorite. So after watching some dunk highlights, check out this amazing music video directed by Hype Williams and featuring Rihanna and Kid Cudi. There are tons of rumors swirling around L.A. that Kanye will making a special performance tonight at the All-Star Game. Hopefully it’s this song.





