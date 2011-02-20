Kanye West “All Of The Lights” Music Video

Of all the tracks on Kanye West‘s latest album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, “All Of The Lights” is by far my favorite. So after watching some dunk highlights, check out this amazing music video directed by Hype Williams and featuring Rihanna and Kid Cudi. There are tons of rumors swirling around L.A. that Kanye will making a special performance tonight at the All-Star Game. Hopefully it’s this song.
how many of yall never lookd at rihanna like a hottie when she first came out wit her career.
me.
well the rude boy video, her last one wit drake ( o na na, what’s my name) and dis one.
she puttin my opinions in da dirt.
she is officially a BAD ONE. ow ow
chris brown really messed dis one up!
I can tell that Kanye West is incredibly talented, because he’s a successful singer while being the worst singer I’ve ever heard.
^ he’s very versatile. he walks my dogs.
KANYE WEST NEEDS TO SIT DOWN SOMEWHERE AND RIHANNA TOO FOR ALL THAT MATTERS.