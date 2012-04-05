Kanye West Disses Kris Humphries In His New Song

A new Kanye West track called “Theraflu” dropped last night, and even as Kris Humphries was rumbling to 21 points and 11 rebounds with New Jersey, everyone on Twitter was busy having a laugh at his expense. Kanye basically admitted he was in love with Kim Kardashian, and that while her relationship with the NBA player kept her away from him, Kanye said he could have Jay-Z drop him from the Nets:

“I admit I fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she fell in love with him / Well that’s cool baby girl / Do your thing / Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team”

There are a few things wrong with this proclamation, and we don’t have a clue where Kanye draws the line between reality and fake rap bravado. But at least this is still better than Nicki Minaj‘s Chris Bosh diss.

What do you think of this track?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.