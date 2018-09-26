Getty Image

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s latest professional move is to head to the writer’s room. One of the NBA’s all-time greats is no stranger to writing gigs, but joining the writer’s room for the rebirth of Veronica Mars is kind of a strange turn.

Veronica Mars lasted three seasons from 2004 to 2007, with two seasons on UPN and a final on The CW. It starred Kristen Bell as the namesake of the show, which was a mystery-style drama set in the fictional town of Neptune, Calif.

The Kickstarter wave of show rebirths brought us a Veronica Mars movie, but in 2018, show creator Rob Thomas and Bell revealed that Hulu has picked up a fourth season of Veronica Mars nearly a decade after the original first went off the air. On Monday night, Thomas announced that his writer’s room does, indeed, include an NBA legend.