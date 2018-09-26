Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Join The Writing Staff Of The ‘Veronica Mars’ Reboot, Just As Everyone Predicted

09.25.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s latest professional move is to head to the writer’s room. One of the NBA’s all-time greats is no stranger to writing gigs, but joining the writer’s room for the rebirth of Veronica Mars is kind of a strange turn.

Veronica Mars lasted three seasons from 2004 to 2007, with two seasons on UPN and a final on The CW. It starred Kristen Bell as the namesake of the show, which was a mystery-style drama set in the fictional town of Neptune, Calif.

The Kickstarter wave of show rebirths brought us a Veronica Mars movie, but in 2018, show creator Rob Thomas and Bell revealed that Hulu has picked up a fourth season of Veronica Mars nearly a decade after the original first went off the air. On Monday night, Thomas announced that his writer’s room does, indeed, include an NBA legend.

Around The Web

TAGSKAREEM ABDUL-JABBARVERONICA MARS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 1 day ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP