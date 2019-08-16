Getty Image

Quentin Tarantino’s new film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has taken the country by storm since its release earlier this summer. It’s one of the most audacious films of his career, and as with any Tarantino project, it’s been no stranger to controversy as some fans and critics have questioned the moral and ethical implications of its revisionist history.

There’s obviously a lot to sift through in terms of its portrayal of Sharon Tate and the Manson Family, but there’s another scene that’s sparked plenty of backlash on its own, one featuring a fictionalized version of legendary action star Bruce Lee that has prompted scores of friends, family, and fans to decry Tarantino for what some argue is a borderline racist depiction of the martial arts icon.

Now, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has joined the chorus with an article he wrote for The Hollywood Reporter, detailing why he believes Tarantino’s film disrespects his friend and onscreen co-star.