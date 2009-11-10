Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Leukemia

11.10.09

Yesterday, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed to the LA Times that he has Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia, which is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that produces cancerous blood cells. This is news you never like to hear, but Abdul-Jabbar is confident about his long-term prognosis. Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that produces cancerous blood cells.

“The word ‘leukemia’ is a very frightening word,” Kareem told the LA Times. “In many instances, it’s a killer and it’s something that you have to deal with in a very serious and determined way if you’re going to beat it.”

Ever since he retired over 20 years ago, Abdul-Jabbar has always taken good care of himself. In the article, he says he’s practiced Yoga and has had regular check ups. He is a special assistant with the Lakers and could be offered a consulting job with the Grizzlies. He doesn’t see the disease slowing him down.

“The fact that you can manage the disease means that you can live your life,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “The fact that you have to go and get your blood analyzed and consult with your doctor might be a minor inconvenience, or you have to take your medication every day. But if you do these things, you can lead a normal live.”

