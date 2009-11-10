Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Leukemia

Yesterday, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar revealed to the LA Times that he has Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia, which is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that produces cancerous blood cells. This is news you never like to hear, but Abdul-Jabbar is confident about his long-term prognosis. Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that produces cancerous blood cells.
“The word ‘leukemia’ is a very frightening word,” Kareem told the LA Times. “In many instances, it’s a killer and it’s something that you have to deal with in a very serious and determined way if you’re going to beat it.”
Ever since he retired over 20 years ago, Abdul-Jabbar has always taken good care of himself. In the article, he says he’s practiced Yoga and has had regular check ups. He is a special assistant with the Lakers and could be offered a consulting job with the Grizzlies. He doesn’t see the disease slowing him down.
“The fact that you can manage the disease means that you can live your life,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “The fact that you have to go and get your blood analyzed and consult with your doctor might be a minor inconvenience, or you have to take your medication every day. But if you do these things, you can lead a normal live.”
wow. tough when you hear one of the GOAT’s has something like this.
If Magic is still good 18 years later with hiv, I can see Kareem dropping skyhooks in the 2025 Legends game.
Best of luck Kareem
dam thats sad to hear….one of the greatest and classiest professional athletes ever….hopefully he bears it
wish him the best.
cancer’s a scary mofo…..
Yo, about a month ago, a close friend of mine was diagnosed with this crap. It killed him ONE WEEK LATER. No lie; one day he’s “not feeling right” and then 7 days later he’s dying in the hospital. That mess is crazy. Obviously, my boy’s cancer was verrry aggressive, so I hope Kareem’s isn’t that bad. But either way this is bad news.
wow. his family isn’t gonna read this and he isn’t either but I wish him and his family the best with him and his ailment
Wish Kareem all the best! One of the best, definitely the best center in my opinion, in NBA history. I always saw Kareem as private and reluctant to publicize much about his personal life during his career and I am glad that he is taking his disease in stride and working to make the greater population know and understand this disease.
clean this article up dime…typo-mania
co sign … the typos threw me off. lead a normal live … were we looking for live there or was it life?
Get well soon big fella..
One of the SMARTEST men to ever play the game PERIOD..
Wrote some great books for African Americans.. Black Profiles in Courage is a great book for youngsters..