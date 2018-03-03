Karl-Anthony Towns Was The Latest Star To Get Ejected After Two Quick Technicals On Friday Night

03.03.18 1 week ago

Getty Image

The deteriorating relationship between the players and the officiating crews has been looming large over the entire season. Though the data shows that technicals and ejections are basically on par with where they were last season around this time, there have been plenty of high-profile run-ins involving superstars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and others.

Karl-Anthony Towns joined their ranks on Friday night during the Timberwolves game against the Jazz in Utah, earning two quick technicals and an automatic ejection before halftime.

Most viewers and those in attendance felt it was a hasty decision by referee Kane Fitzgerald, who apparently assessed both technical fouls, which came within just moments of one another.

TAGSkarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

