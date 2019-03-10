Getty Image

Karl-Anthony Towns has been out of his mind in recent weeks for the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing the best basketball of his professional career. Minnesota’s postseason aspirations are slim-to-none this year, but it’s encouraging to see the team’s superstar big man show off his arsenal of offensive skills while the team build towards the future.

Towns was his usual dominant self on Saturday night against the Washington Wizards. Late in regulation, however, a potentially horrifying moment occurred when he suffered what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury. Towns planted his leg to try and get out in transition when he came up limping, and after Derrick Rose was fouled, the All-Star center was obviously hurting.