It was a weird ending to the season in Minnesota. By all accounts, everyone should’ve been elated. The Timberwolves finished with their first winning season since the Kevin Garnett era and ended a 13-year playoff drought. Granted, they were promptly trounced out of the first round by the Rockets, but that was more or less to be expected.

Still, there was a strange animus lingering over the proceedings. For one, Karl-Anthony Towns did not play up to expectations, and despite it being his inaugural postseason appearance, both Jimmy Butler and head coach Tom Thibodeau were publicly displeased with his effort.

As it turned out, that was a common sentiment for Butler throughout the season in regard to Towns, as well as Andrew Wiggins. And in return, there were whispers that they two young stars were less than thrilled with taking a backseat to Butler. All that talk has since calcified and eventually turned into rumors that one of them might be on the trade block.