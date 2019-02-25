Getty Image

Karl-Anthony Towns’ streak of never missing a game, one that went all the way back to his days in middle school, came to an end over the weekend. The Minnesota Timberwolves center was in a car accident on his way to the airport for the team’s trip to New York, causing him to miss back-to-back games against the Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

The details about what happened were sparse, outside of the fact that Towns was in an accident on the way to the airport, was able to fly commercial to New York, and was held out while he was in the NBA’s concussion protocol. Towns met with the media on Monday, at which point he gave the horrifying details behind what happened.

According to Towns, he’s fortunate to be alive after the incident, in which he was driving in a midsize SUV and got rear ended by a semi-truck due to an accident that occurred in front of himself and Timberwolves trainer Kurt Joseph.