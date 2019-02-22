Getty Image

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the New York Knicks on Friday night in something of a homecoming for Karl-Anthony Towns. The Minnesota star is from northern New Jersey and went to high school about 35 miles away from Madison Square Garden. However, as we learned on Friday morning, there’s a chance that Towns won’t be able to play.

Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders met with the media during the team’s shootaround and revealed that Towns was in a car accident on his way to the airport on Thursday.

While Towns is listed as questionable to play against the Knicks, the good news is he was able to get on a commercial flight to New York and is with the team.