It’s been a busy trade season around the NBA, and now that all the dust has cleared, we can finally start to make sense of all the moves that went down before Thursday’s deadline and how that will shape the landscape of the league for the remainder of this season and beyond.

There were plenty of clear winners and losers, along with some wait-and-see transactions that could amount to nothing or be temporary at best. One team that was finally able to shake things up and hopefully inject some new life into their roster was the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have been badly in need of a shot in the arm.

They were able to swing a deal with the Warriors to exchange Andrew Wiggins for D’Angelo Russell (and other assets), and it was a move that, though somewhat bittersweet for those who thought the pairing would blossom into a superstar duo, offers Karl-Anthony Towns a different type of running mate and a close personal friend, to boot. Towns obviously couldn’t contain his excitement as he greeted Russell at the airport on Thursday night with his jersey already in hand.

𝙇𝙖𝙙𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣, 𝙬𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙝𝙞𝙢. pic.twitter.com/8vqpq10Jxq — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 7, 2020

Fortunately, because this is the year 2020, Russell was prepared to document the moment with his handheld videocam, for the sake of posterity. After his arrival, Russell went inside the terminal to greet the crowd of Timberwolves fans who had assembled there for the occasion.

Russell’s first game with his new team could be on Saturday night when Minnesota hosts the Clippers at home. One thing for certain is that, thanks to KAT, his uniform is pressed and ready to go.