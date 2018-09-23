Getty Image

It’s a strange time in Minnesota right now, as the franchise is dealing with the fact that Jimmy Butler has submitted a trade request, one which Tom Thibodeau is hesitant to honor and owner Glen Taylor wants to oblige. All of this has been happening while the team has been racing to get Karl-Anthony Towns to agree to a contract extension that will keep him from becoming a restricted free agent next summer.

On Saturday night, one of those things reached its conclusion, as Towns is slated to become a rich man. The 22-year-old center and the team reportedly agreed to a five-year supermax extension that will pay Towns $190 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.