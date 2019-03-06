Getty Image

Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the most productive big men in the league throughout his brief career, even if most of that damage has come on the offensive end. Nevertheless, that has led to only one winning season for the Timberwolves, one playoff appearance, and one postseason win, which could lead to Towns getting the dreaded title of being a good stats/bad team guy.

Before Minnesota’s win over Oklahoma City Tuesday night, Towns averaged 36 points and 15 rebounds per game during a three-game stretch when the Wolves lost to the Hawks, Pacers, and Wizards, effectively putting to rest whatever slim hopes they had of making a late playoff push. Results like that won’t do anything to change his image, and the fourth-year center is mindful of that dichotomy.

“Obviously it’s fun to be playing well, but it’s got to come with wins,” Towns said, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “At the end of the day when I go home, I’m still looking in the mirror of a person who was on a three-game losing streak on the road to teams we should be beating.”