Karl-Anthony Towns made his return to the Timberwolves lineup earlier this week after missing 13 games as he battled COVID. Towns’ diagnoses came after his mother and six other family members died because of the disease in the past year, making his situation all the more terrifying for him and those closest to him.

Towns discussed what his scary ordeal was like as he suffered through difficult nights and how being in a high-risk category took its toll on his recovery. It made it all the more impressive that he was able to return to action and log 18 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday.

He was back in the lineup Friday night as the Timberwolves traveled to Charlotte to play the Hornets, but after news emerged that three of their opponents players — P.J. Washington and Caleb and Cody Martin — were ruled out because of COVID protocols, Towns admitted that his mind was elsewhere as the stark reality of the ongoing pandemic was once again front and center.

KAT says he was “mentally not there” in first half and was “spooked” by COVID situation in Charlotte — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 13, 2021

Context: Wolves were warming up when they found out Charlotte had a late scratch with PJ Washington because of COVID. Towns said he was worried for his teammates. Didn’t want them to go through what he went through. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 13, 2021

KAT says he talked to his father at halftime. Big Karl “calmed me down and gave me some advice.” He felt better in the second half. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 13, 2021

It’s a perfectly understandable reaction, given what he’s been through. Towns ended up finding his footing in the second half, finishing the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, and five three-pointers, albeit in a loss, as Charlotte ended up winning the game, 120-114.