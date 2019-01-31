Getty Image

The Grizzlies and Timberwolves are both on the outside looking in on the Western Conference playoff race, with Memphis inching ever closer to officially being out of the running and Minnesota just trying to keep pace until they get healthy.

On Wednesday night in Minnesota, the Timberwolves escaped with a 99-97 win in overtime thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns’ heroics at the buzzer. As you can see by neither team reaching triple digits in 53 minutes of basketball, the game could be kindly described as a defensive struggle, but after Andrew Wiggins bricked a game-winner attempt with four seconds on the clock, Towns managed to pull in the rebound on the baseline and hit a fadeaway jumper just before time expired.