Karl-Anthony Towns Is Starting To Look Like A Superstar Again

11.01.18 30 mins ago

Getty Image

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, Derrick Rose was the story of Halloween night, and rightfully so. His career-high 50-point outburst in a thrilling win over the Jazz was a revelation and is destined to stand as the feel-good story of the young season, not to mention a cathartic moment for Rose given his years-long decline amid devastating injuries.

But the Wolves also needed some assistance from Karl-Anthony Towns, who quietly chipped in 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and a pair of blocks on 4-of-9 shooting from behind the arc to help seal the tough victory at home on Halloween night when the team was without both Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague.

After back-to-back breakout performances from KAT amid all the turmoil throughout the organization, the young big man has to be breathing a sigh of relief. Maybe it was the shoes.

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#Derrick Rose
TAGSDERRICK ROSEJIMMY BUTLERkarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

