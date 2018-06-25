ESPN

Karl Anthony-Towns is the latest NBA star to bare it all for ESPN’s annual Body issue of its magazine. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is opening up about his body and work habits in the magazine’s yearly look at various athletes in the nude.

Towns is the latest in a long line of NBA stars to leave nothing to the imagination. An early look at his photos hit the internet on Monday, and ESPN posted an interview Towns did with the magazine where he explained his nutrition and how his body has changed over his career.

Though he described himself as a “tubby” kid, he certainly grew into his frame and said maintaining it, though hard work, is something he loves about his job.