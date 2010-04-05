Karl Malone & Scottie Pippen Headline Hall of Fame Class; Chris Mullin Snubbed Again

With the NCAA Championship game tonight, and no NBA games on the schedule, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame decided to announce today the eight individuals and two teams who have been named to the Enshrinement Class of 2010. And while Chris Mullin was snubbed once again, here are the inductees:
Karl Malone
Scottie Pippen
Dennis Johnson
Gus Johnson
Bob Hurley Sr.
Jerry Buss
Maciel “Ubiratan” Pereira
Cynthia Cooper
1992 USA Basketball “Dream Team”
1960 USA Men’s Olympic team
“The Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2010 represents everything that is great about the game of basketball,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Board. “From the two gold medal winning USA Olympic Teams, to a high school coach who dedicated his life to the game, to a diverse group of individuals who have excelled as collegians, professionals and great contributors to our sport, this group of Hall of Famers will be known as one of the great classes in history.”
Who else would you like to see in the Hall of Fame?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
okay, convince us why Chris Mullen should be in (besides the fact that he went to St.John’s)? How is he better than Marquice Johnson, or Dale Ellis, or Rolando Blackman or Tom Chambers or any number of guys who put up numbers?
Ive always heard Mitch Richmond’s name come up as far as HOF careers. Throw in Mark Jackson’s name as well for me
I am glad DJ finally got voted in. I think Bernard King have been snubbed once again. Mullin should have made it based on both his pro and college career. He won 2 gold medals and also won the Wooden and Oscar Robeterson college player of the year award.
@Amar / All that Jazz
Has nothing to do with that he went to St. John’s (remember, I’m not originally from NYC) and has everything to do with his complete body of work. After this, almost everyone on the 1992 Dream Team will be in besides him. You need me to send you some Hardwood Classics footage?
Run TMC should all be inducted at the same time…
Austin . . .
[www.basketball-reference.com]
you may need to CTRL+F to find Chris on that list.
Addtionally “because a lot of other Dream Teamers made it” is not a good enough excuse.
* Magic, Bird, Jordan – no questions
* David Robinson, Pippen, Clyde – got rings while being 2ndary players, but over-all awesome
* Ewing, Barkley, Malone, Stockton — no rings but superb over-all play forever. each made it to finals as the man (Ewing, questionable though, but he played in NY and was ROY, etc)
so that leaves Chris L and Chris M.
Chris’ career playoff avg of 13 ppg isn’t that helpful in the matter; and I agree, he was awesome back in GS when he would straight up wreck teams.
shit, I mean Aron . . . too many “A” names . . . .
I’d love to see Worm make it in, just to hear his speech…
and Mully deserves it too…a good GM to go on top of his playing days…
get Tex Winter in the HOF– the originator of the triangle offense, which was responsible for Jordan, Kobe, Shaq, and the great Bulls and Lakers teams’ success–
I find it hard to beleive that Mullen is not included especially since they are inducting the team he won a Gold Medal with…EVERY member of that 1992 US Team (except C.L.) should be in the hall including Mullen…..Hows that for a backhanded compliment? – “Sorry Chris you’re not in, but we’ll induct you as part of a team!”
[www.vibe.com]
Chris Mullin doesn’t even have a better argument than Dennis Rodman.
okay, so all i’ve got in this thread is guys saying he should be in as a player, but not bringing up any qualifications of a kind.
again, i’m asking . . . how do you justify putting Mullen in? following that, how does your justification omit putting in a guy like chambers, ellis, marquice johnson, etc?
Mullin doesn’t deserve it. He was a good player for a long time, that’s it. Rodman on the other hand…
The Worm, best rebounder of all time should get some votes…. I agree his speach would be classic!
All that jazz
EWING QUESTIONABLE ??????
EWING QUESTIONABLE ??????
ewing is the shit