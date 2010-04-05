Karl Malone & Scottie Pippen Headline Hall of Fame Class; Chris Mullin Snubbed Again

With the NCAA Championship game tonight, and no NBA games on the schedule, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame decided to announce today the eight individuals and two teams who have been named to the Enshrinement Class of 2010. And while Chris Mullin was snubbed once again, here are the inductees:

Karl Malone

Scottie Pippen

Dennis Johnson

Gus Johnson

Bob Hurley Sr.

Jerry Buss

Maciel “Ubiratan” Pereira

Cynthia Cooper

1992 USA Basketball “Dream Team”

1960 USA Men’s Olympic team

“The Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2010 represents everything that is great about the game of basketball,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Board. “From the two gold medal winning USA Olympic Teams, to a high school coach who dedicated his life to the game, to a diverse group of individuals who have excelled as collegians, professionals and great contributors to our sport, this group of Hall of Famers will be known as one of the great classes in history.”

