Katie Couric Hangs With J.R. Smith After Knicks Win

The Knicks blew out the Nuggets last night at Madison Square Garden, possibly cooling the embers under Mike Woodson‘s seat in the process. As is typical at Knicks games, there were celebrities in the house for the Friday night affair, including television journalist Katie Couric. What we didn’t know is she’s a huge J.R. Smith fan.

Katie was at the game with a couple of her buddies:

But we didn’t know she was tight with Smith. The two even signed a pair of shoes for each other after the game:

I signed a pair of shoes for JR Smith! #nyknicks pic.twitter.com/i6v57gpcrx — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 8, 2014

And he signed a pair for me! Nice playing @nyknicks !!!! Good luck Sunday in Oklahoma! pic.twitter.com/luNa84ZVGU — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) February 8, 2014

Smith is a fan as well, captioning his IG upload: “Great night when a fan meets a fan!!! @katiecouric @KatieShow”

