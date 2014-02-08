Katie Couric Hangs With J.R. Smith After Knicks Win

#New York Knicks #Instagram #Twitter
02.08.14 5 years ago

The Knicks blew out the Nuggets last night at Madison Square Garden, possibly cooling the embers under Mike Woodson‘s seat in the process. As is typical at Knicks games, there were celebrities in the house for the Friday night affair, including television journalist Katie Couric. What we didn’t know is she’s a huge J.R. Smith fan.

Katie was at the game with a couple of her buddies:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

But we didn’t know she was tight with Smith. The two even signed a pair of shoes for each other after the game:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Smith is a fan as well, captioning his IG upload: “Great night when a fan meets a fan!!! @katiecouric @KatieShow”

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Instagram#Twitter
TAGSinstagramJ.R. SmithKATIE COURICNEW YORK KNICKSTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP