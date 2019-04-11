Getty Image

Katie Lou Samuelson achieved one of her lifetime dreams on Wednesday when she was drafted No. 4 overall in the WNBA Draft to the Chicago Sky. She had an incredible career at UConn where she won a championship in 2016 and was a two-time AAC Player of the Year. She also shot the lights out with a career 3-point percentage of 42 percent, and is a great addition to a Sky team that already features shooters like Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot.

For Samuelson, becoming a great shooter like she is was by design. She wears No. 33 in honor of one of the greatest players ever and a damn good shooter himself, Larry Bird. Every athlete has a player they looked up to growing up in some way, but most of them don’t get a chance to meet them or hear from them until well into their pro careers.

Well, someone must have told Bird about Samuelson’s adoration for his game because when she was drafted she was led to a video that appeared to just be a clip of her highlights. Then, Bird popped on to the screen to give her some words of praise. It’s a fantastic moment that should put a smile on anyone’s face.