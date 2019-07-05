Getty Image

As we all hold our collective breath while waiting on Kawhi Leonard to make his free agency decision, we’ve been forced to find new and creative ways to occupy ourselves and search for signs just about everywhere. At this point, we’re seeing indications from California plate tectonics and looking toward the heavens for any clues about which way he might be leaning.

Kawhi’s is the last chip waiting to fall. Certain among us have been surprised by how long and deliberate the process has been, given the perception of Kawhi as a low-maintenance individual who mostly avoids media attention.

But that isn’t necessarily out of step with how things have transpired. The lengthy decision-making process may very well have more to do with Kawhi simply taking his time to consult those closest to him and exercise patience in terms of figuring out the right move for himself. Seen in that light, it isn’t very different from how he approached his last big recruitment period, prior to going to San Diego State.