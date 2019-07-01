Getty Image

As most of the big name free agents have been plucked off the board, from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving choosing Brooklyn to Jimmy Butler earning a sign-and-trade from Philly to Miami (you know, eventually), one big fish still remains: Kawhi Leonard.

Through free agency’s first day it’s been mostly crickets from Leonard’s camp as he mulls over re-signing with the Toronto Raptors or heading out to the west coast to join one of the two Los Angeles franchises. There’s been no word on Leonard’ timetable, and Yahoo‘s Chris Haynes reported that Leonard chose not to meet with any teams on the opening day of free agency.

But some details about Leonard’s process have trickled out. It was reported that Leonard reached out to Durant about the possibility of them joining forces, then reached out to Magic Johnson to talk all things Lakers. And now we have a report about what went down in that meeting with the former Lakers president.