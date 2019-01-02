Kawhi Leonard Set A New Career High In A Dominant Performance Against The Jazz

01.01.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Because Kawhi Leonard has only appeared in 30 of his team’s 39 games this season, the Toronto Raptors star isn’t often mentioned in discussions centering on the NBA MVP chase. Still, the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is enjoying a very impressive season in Toronto and, on Tuesday, Leonard put together the best scoring performance of his career.

The 27 year old exploded for a career-best 45 points (on 16-for-22 shooting and 13-for-17 from the line) in a 122-116 win over the Utah Jazz and, considering the level of defensive resistance typically deployed by the opponent, Leonard’s showing was no fluke. As usual, he showed off an array of offensive maneuvers, including a ridiculous finish over the outstretched arms of Rudy Gobert.

Leonard wasn’t done there, putting together a second half for the ages in scoring 30 points on near-perfect shooting.

TAGSKAWHI LEONARDTORONTO RAPTORSUTAH JAZZ

